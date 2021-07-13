checkAd

Salem Media Group Announces Carl Jackson to Replace Larry Elder

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 20:00  |  38   |   |   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Radio Network national host, Larry Elder, threw his hat into the ring to run for Governor of the State of California. That means that Salem must replace Larry on his radio show for the period of time he is a legal candidate, through the election on September 14th. If Larry loses Salem will return Larry to his position in the Salem Lineup, Monday through Friday 6-9pm ET.

Carl Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)

During the time that Larry is away from the microphone, Salem has tapped Carl Jackson as Larry’s replacement. Carl already has a show on Salem owned AM 950 The Answer in Orlando. He also is a regular substitute host for Dennis Prager, having done the Prager show 6 times already this year.

Carl is a black conservative, who grew up outside Compton, California. He now owns his own business in Orlando, but has a secret desire to become a radio talk show host. That desire is not so secret anymore.

“Carl has a warm and engaging personality on the air, and because he had to fight his way out of hard circumstances, he is able to convince others of his correct life style decisions,” said Salem Sr. VP of Spoken Word Formats, Phil Boyce.

“When I was trying to find my way out of the poor life choices I had made, I read two of Larry’s books. Now it is such an honor to sit in his chair for a time, during Larry’s run for governor,” said Carl.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

