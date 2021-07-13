checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 20:05  |  33   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BZ) securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Kanzhun investors have until September 10, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Kanzhun investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In June 2021, Kanzhun sold about 48 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) in its initial public offering (the “IPO”) for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun announced that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that, during the review period, Kanzhun’s “‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $5.79 per ADS, or 15%, to close at $30.52 per ADS on July 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the CAC); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks; (4) Kanzhun needed to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Kanzhun securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kanzhun Limited (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BZ) securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Gatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:48 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Kanzhun Limited
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited – BZ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21KANZHUN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kanzhun, Ltd. on Behalf of Kanzhun Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow unter Druck - Anleger bevorzugen Tech-Werte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.07.21Aktien New York: Dow unter Druck - Anleger bevorzugen Tech-Werten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte