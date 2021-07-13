Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Hugo Boss Forecasts 2021 EBIT of EUR 125-175 Million (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss outlook FY EBIT EUR 125-175 million.Sees sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by between 30% and 35% currency-adjustedQ2 EBIT EUR 42 millionQ2 sales EUR 629 millionCompared to the second quarter of 2019, the decline in Group …



