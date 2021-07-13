checkAd

Hugo Boss Forecasts 2021 EBIT of EUR 125-175 Million

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Hugo Boss outlook FY EBIT EUR 125-175 million.Sees sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by between 30% and 35% currency-adjustedQ2 EBIT EUR 42 millionQ2 sales EUR 629 millionCompared to the second quarter of 2019, the decline in Group …

  • (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss outlook FY EBIT EUR 125-175 million.
  • Sees sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by between 30% and 35% currency-adjusted
  • Q2 EBIT EUR 42 million
  • Q2 sales EUR 629 million
  • Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the decline in Group sales was 4%, currency-adjusted
