Hugo Boss Forecasts 2021 EBIT of EUR 125-175 Million
(PLX AI) – Hugo Boss outlook FY EBIT EUR 125-175 million.Sees sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by between 30% and 35% currency-adjustedQ2 EBIT EUR 42 millionQ2 sales EUR 629 millionCompared to the second quarter of 2019, the decline in Group …
- (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss outlook FY EBIT EUR 125-175 million.
- Sees sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by between 30% and 35% currency-adjusted
- Q2 EBIT EUR 42 million
- Q2 sales EUR 629 million
- Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the decline in Group sales was 4%, currency-adjusted
