Lincoln Financial Group Earns Sixth Consecutive 100% Score on Disability Equality Index

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) today announced that for the sixth consecutive year, the company has been named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a 100% score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI). A joint initiative between the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, the DEI recognizes Lincoln’s continued commitment to creating an accessible, inclusive environment for people with disabilities.

“At Lincoln our inclusive culture values the diversity of all employees and we respect each individuals’ ability to contribute their knowledge and strengths towards our common goal of helping all Americans achieve their financial futures. We’re proud to be recognized on the Disability Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year,” said Jen Warne, executive vice president and chief people officer at Lincoln Financial Group. “As a top scorer, this designation serves as a reminder of the work we do every day to ensure that all of our employees come to work feeling safe, respected, valued and included. We continue this work and strive to be better every day.”

Diversity and inclusion is a key driver of Lincoln’s culture and business practices, and the organization is committed to advancing an environment in which multiple perspectives, varied skills sets, creative insights, diverse backgrounds and different abilities are valued and drive superior results. Lincoln’s pledge to creating and maintaining a workplace environment and a culture where everyone can succeed is supported by its seven Business Resource Groups (BRGs). Established in 2013, Lincoln’s People with disAbilities BRG strives to create awareness and opportunities for employees with disabilities—both seen and unseen.

“We see the results of being steadfast stewards of diversity, equity and inclusion as it strengthens our organizational culture, attracts the best and brightest talent and creates a rewarding work experience for all at Lincoln,” said Allison Green Johnson, senior vice president and chief diversity officer at Lincoln Financial Group. “We value, uphold, and commend diversity and inclusion in all its forms and are honored to be recognized again as a best place to work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. It evaluates whether companies have policies that promote equal opportunity employment, embrace diversity, encourage people with disabilities to be themselves and have practices in place that provide comprehensive access. This year, 319 participating Fortune 1000 companies were rigorously evaluated in the following categories: culture & leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices; community engagement; and supplier diversity. In 2021, the DEI was modernized to add new questions about innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility; mental wellness benefits; services for Deaf and hard of hearing employees, and flexible work options. By receiving a top score on the DEI, companies must demonstrate significant business leadership, going far beyond compliance activities to drive business success through leading disability inclusion policies and practices.

