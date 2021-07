ALYI Builds Differentiated EV Business

Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) management today reported that even early progress with its recently initiated Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya is generating results expected to set ALYI’s EV business apart from the competition.

“While we are excited about our electric motorcycle design program and the progress to date demonstrated with the recent publication of the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Prototype video , state of the art EV technology is only part of the story when it comes to rolling any EV solution into production,” stated Randell Torno, CEO of ALYI. “Yes, validating design features in a production environment is important too, as is trialing recharging solution parameters, but there is a great deal more to importing, manufacturing, addressing a variety of government regulations and establishing a critical support infrastructure, to name just a few components being addressed in our pilot program, all of which will be vital to ALYI’s overall EV success. Our pilot program, even in its very early stages, is producing results that will not only contribute to our overall EV business, but that will also give us knowledge and experience that can set us apart from the competition.”