ALYI Builds Differentiated EV Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021   

Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) management today reported that even early progress with its recently initiated Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya is generating results expected to set ALYI’s EV business apart from the competition.

“While we are excited about our electric motorcycle design program and the progress to date demonstrated with the recent publication of the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Prototype video, state of the art EV technology is only part of the story when it comes to rolling any EV solution into production,” stated Randell Torno, CEO of ALYI. “Yes, validating design features in a production environment is important too, as is trialing recharging solution parameters, but there is a great deal more to importing, manufacturing, addressing a variety of government regulations and establishing a critical support infrastructure, to name just a few components being addressed in our pilot program, all of which will be vital to ALYI’s overall EV success. Our pilot program, even in its very early stages, is producing results that will not only contribute to our overall EV business, but that will also give us knowledge and experience that can set us apart from the competition.”

ALYI recently published an overview of the pilot program highlighting the pilot objectives.  As the pilot ramps up this month, ALYI management plans to begin sharing featured moments of the pilot program in progress to include pictures and videos.  The pilot is expected to go on for approximately ninety days.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit www.revolttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297





Disclaimer

