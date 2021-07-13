checkAd

U.S. Bank Names Tendayi Kapfidze as Head of Economic Analysis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 20:49  |  19   |   |   

U.S. Bank announced today that it has named Tendayi Kapfidze as its new head of economic analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006063/en/

U.S. Bank Names Tendayi Kapfidze as Head of Economic Analysis (Photo: Business Wire)

U.S. Bank Names Tendayi Kapfidze as Head of Economic Analysis (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Kapfidze will build on U.S. Bank’s existing economic research capabilities supporting our client-facing businesses as well as economic scenario analysis supporting, among other things, treasure balance sheet management activities, CCAR stress testing and CECL modeling processes.

Kapfidze, 43, was most recently chief economist at Lending Tree. During his time there, he was responsible for analysis of the U.S. economy with a focus on housing and mortgage trends. He frequently helps consumers understand the economy through media appearances and interviews in outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Yahoo Finance and CNBC. He previously held senior economist roles at Pfizer, Ally Financial and Bank of America.

“Tendayi has great expertise and a strong track record in macroeconomic and financial analysis,” said Jennifer Thompson, executive vice president, investor relations and economic analysis. “We’re excited to have him at U.S. Bank and continue to build on the foundation we have in place.”

Kapfidze received a bachelor’s degree in engineering management from Saint Louis University and his master’s in applied economics from Johns Hopkins University.

About U.S. Bank
 U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $553 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

US Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bank Names Tendayi Kapfidze as Head of Economic Analysis U.S. Bank announced today that it has named Tendayi Kapfidze as its new head of economic analysis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006063/en/U.S. Bank Names Tendayi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Gatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21U.S. Bank Acquires PFM’s Asset Management Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21U.S. Bancorp Receives Stress Capital Buffer Requirement of 2.5 Percent; Recommends Dividend Increase of 9.5 Percent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21U.S. Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten