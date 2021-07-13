This is your opportunity to hear the latest update on FuelPositive’s carbon-free ammonia (NH3). Our carbon-free NH3 is produced by taking air, water and sustainable electricity and converting that into non-polluting ammonia ($20 billion existing annual market for chemical processing), fertilizer ($56 billion existing annual market) and fuel (an emerging market whereby our carbon-free NH3 can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels for transportation, in fuel cells, for grid storage and for powering remote communities).

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) invites you to attend a corporate update webinar . CEO Ian Clifford will present a brief overview on the Company, covering recent announcements and upcoming milestones.

FuelPositive’s Carbon-free NH3 has the potential to enable a viable transition to the hydrogen economy over the next decade. Not only does the production of FuelPositive carbon-free NH3 require much less energy than producing hydrogen on its own, but ammonia stores 65% more hydrogen than highly compressed pure hydrogen, making ammonia the most efficient way to store and transport hydrogen.

FuelPositive is working with National Compressed Air Canada to build modular and easily transportable commercial prototype systems for the production of its carbon-free NH3. The demonstration prototypes are scheduled for completion before the end of 2021. Pilot projects are planned for Q1 2022.

You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Thursday, July 15th

Time: 11am EST

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email to fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth-stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries, systems and applications.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.