Celyad Oncology to Host Virtual Research & Development Webinar on July 20th

13.07.2021   

Celyad Oncology SA (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced it will host a Research & Development webinar on Tuesday July 20th at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Members of the Celyad Oncology leadership team will provide an overview of the recent advances in the R&D pipeline including insights into new preclinical allogeneic CAR T assets using shRNA technology and updates on key clinical programs. Updates will include information around the shRNA-based allogeneic candidate CYAD-211 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and the industry-leading allogeneic candidate CYAD-101 for metastatic colorectal cancer in advance of the launch of the KEYNOTE-B79 clinical trial.

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the “Events” section of the Celyad Oncology website. Please connect to the webcast several minutes prior to the start of the event to ensure the connection. To register for the live webcast, click here. After the conclusion of the event, a replay of the webcast will also be available on the Celyad Oncology website.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical activity and safety and tolerability of CYAD-211 and expectations regarding enrollment and the announcement of additional clinical data. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures implemented in response thereto. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Wertpapier


