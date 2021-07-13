checkAd

Dakshidin Corporation (OTC: DKSC) Relaunches Updated Whitechapelholdingsusa.com & Laughingfrogs.com Websites

Autor: Accesswire
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Whitechapel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC) announced it has relaunched the corporate website. It also relaunched the Laughingfrogs.com website which offers its line of proprietary CBD products and other nutraceuticals including its exclusive line of products containing the antioxidant superfood Queen Garnet Plum and the recently announced BioSea Health line of SeaMoss products.

Whitechapel CEO Chris Haigh added "We have redone the websites with the help of Cicero's team to ensure they are optimized for Cicero's online social media marketing. We are very excited to have a vibrant and dynamic social media agency like Cicero to work with. We have a number of Webinars planned that will feature Subject matter experts on Nutraceuticals, Pet Supplements, CBD and of course Organic Health and Wellness. Cicero is building a highly specialized and targeted campaign, which is expected to launch in the next few weeks."

The company announced the business development deal with Cicero on April 12.

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) and Whitechapel Holdings (WCH)

WCH has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging organic health and wellness industry.

About Cicero Media Group
https://ciceromediagroup.com/about-us/

Dakshidin Corporation - Investor Relations

Toll free: 1-800-986-6418
Email: dksc.corp@gmail.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/whitechapelusa

Forward looking statements

The information in this press release includes certain 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

SOURCE: Dakshidin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655394/Dakshidin-Corporation-OTC-DKSC-Relau ...

Disclaimer

