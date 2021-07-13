Dakshidin Corporation (OTC: DKSC) Relaunches Updated Whitechapelholdingsusa.com & Laughingfrogs.com Websites

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Whitechapel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC) announced it has relaunched the corporate website. It also relaunched the Laughingfrogs.com website which offers its …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Whitechapel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC) announced it has relaunched the corporate website. It also relaunched the Laughingfrogs.com website which offers its line of proprietary CBD products and other nutraceuticals including its exclusive line of products containing the antioxidant superfood Queen Garnet Plum and the recently announced BioSea Health line of SeaMoss products.

Whitechapel CEO Chris Haigh added "We have redone the websites with the help of Cicero's team to ensure they are optimized for Cicero's online social media marketing. We are very excited to have a vibrant and dynamic social media agency like Cicero to work with. We have a number of Webinars planned that will feature Subject matter experts on Nutraceuticals, Pet Supplements, CBD and of course Organic Health and Wellness. Cicero is building a highly specialized and targeted campaign, which is expected to launch in the next few weeks."