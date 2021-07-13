checkAd

Bowman Consulting Group Awarded $10 Million Task Order with Cook County Department of Highways

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 22:02  |  14   |   |   

Bowman Consulting Group (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it has received a $10 million task order contract award (the “Award”) with the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways in Illinois (the “County”) relating to the County’s Pavement Preservation and Rehabilitation program (“PPR”). The term of the Award is for three years with two one-year renewal and extension options for the County.

Under the terms of the Award, Bowman will provide construction management services to include engineering and inspection services on a sole-source, task order basis for pre-construction, construction, and post-construction phases of the PPR. The County may expand the Award to include other construction management and engineering related tasks outside the PPR at its discretion. The Company will record backlog associated with the Award as individual task order assignments are issued.

“This meaningful win for our company derives from our extensive transportation and construction management experience and represents the increased demand we are experiencing for infrastructure related projects,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We are proud to have been selected for this assignment and look forward to expanding our relationship with Cook County. We expect the revenue associated with the PPR project to ramp up slowly during the remainder of 2021, with the bulk of the spending coming in 2022 and 2023.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With 800 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $51.7 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit www.bowman.com.

Bowman Consulting Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bowman Consulting Group Awarded $10 Million Task Order with Cook County Department of Highways Bowman Consulting Group (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it has received a $10 million task order contract award (the “Award”) with the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways in Illinois (the “County”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Gatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
FREYR AS and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste