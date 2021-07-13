Bowman Consulting Group Awarded $10 Million Task Order with Cook County Department of Highways

Bowman Consulting Group (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it has received a $10 million task order contract award (the “Award”) with the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways in Illinois (the “County”) relating to the County’s Pavement Preservation and Rehabilitation program (“PPR”). The term of the Award is for three years with two one-year renewal and extension options for the County.

Under the terms of the Award, Bowman will provide construction management services to include engineering and inspection services on a sole-source, task order basis for pre-construction, construction, and post-construction phases of the PPR. The County may expand the Award to include other construction management and engineering related tasks outside the PPR at its discretion. The Company will record backlog associated with the Award as individual task order assignments are issued.