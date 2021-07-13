Bowman Consulting Group Awarded $10 Million Task Order with Cook County Department of Highways
Bowman Consulting Group (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it has received a $10 million task order contract award (the “Award”) with the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways in Illinois (the “County”) relating to the County’s Pavement Preservation and Rehabilitation program (“PPR”). The term of the Award is for three years with two one-year renewal and extension options for the County.
Under the terms of the Award, Bowman will provide construction management services to include engineering and inspection services on a sole-source, task order basis for pre-construction, construction, and post-construction phases of the PPR. The County may expand the Award to include other construction management and engineering related tasks outside the PPR at its discretion. The Company will record backlog associated with the Award as individual task order assignments are issued.
“This meaningful win for our company derives from our extensive transportation and construction management experience and represents the increased demand we are experiencing for infrastructure related projects,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We are proud to have been selected for this assignment and look forward to expanding our relationship with Cook County. We expect the revenue associated with the PPR project to ramp up slowly during the remainder of 2021, with the bulk of the spending coming in 2022 and 2023.”
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With 800 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $51.7 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit www.bowman.com.
