LeMaitre Provides Q2 2021 Update

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT ), a provider of peripheral vascular devices, implants and services, today announced preliminary unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net Sales of $40.7mm, +64% reported, +35% organic vs. Q2 2020

Gross Margin of 65.5% to 66.1%, -2.7% at the midpoint vs. Q2 2020

Operating Income of approximately $10.9mm to $11.3mm, +128% at the midpoint vs. Q2 2020

Cash and Cash Equivalents of $21.8 million

Debt paid down $9mm to $23.0mm



By product, Q2 sales growth was driven by Artegraft (acquired in June 2020) with sales of $6.7 million, as well as by valvulotomes, shunts and allografts. Geographically, Q2 sales growth occurred in all major geographies, with the Americas up +83%, Europe/Middle East/Africa up +36% and Asia/Pac up +29%. We ended the quarter with 88 sales representatives and 27 open hiring requisitions.

The gross margin decline was driven by inventory write-downs, as well as manufacturing inefficiencies related to personnel reductions in 2020.

The increase in income from operations was driven primarily by the increase in net sales in the period.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre is a provider of devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. LeMaitre Vascular develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided below.