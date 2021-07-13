Nurix Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“Our first clinical trial to evaluate NX-2127, an orally bioavailable degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase with immunomodulatory drug activity in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies is actively recruiting, and we anticipate sharing preliminary data from the dose escalation by year-end 2021,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. “The second half of 2021 promises to be an exciting time for Nurix as we prepare to deliver on our ambitious goal of initiating Phase 1 trials for three additional wholly owned and internally developed drug candidates.”

Recent Business Highlights

Expanded the Leadership Team with the Addition of a Chief Operating Officer : Nurix announced the appointment of Stefani A. Wolff as chief operating officer and executive vice president of product development. Ms. Wolff brings to Nurix over 30 years of leadership experience in oncology and immunology most recently from Principia Biopharma Inc., where she served as chief development officer and formerly senior vice president of strategy and operations overseeing Principia’s portfolio including Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) targeted agents.



Upcoming Program Highlights

Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Collaboration revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2021 was $7.1 million compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended May 31, 2020. The increase was due to the continued scale up of internal resources and external spending for our collaborations with Sanofi and Gilead as compared to the prior period, resulting in a higher percentage of completion and therefore more revenue recognized in the current period.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended May 31, 2021 were $26.0 million compared to $14.1 million for the three months ended May 31, 2020. The increase was primarily related to an increase of $5.3 million in compensation and related personnel costs attributable to an increase in headcount and higher non-cash stock-based compensation expense. There was also an increase of $4.7 million attributable to increases in preclinical development activities and drug discovery research and an increase of $1.1 million in clinical costs due to the start of clinical trial patient enrollment.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended May 31, 2021 were $7.5 million compared to $3.3 million for the three months ended May 31, 2020. The increase was primarily related to an increase of $3.0 million in compensation related expenses attributable to a higher headcount and higher non-cash stock-based compensation expense. There was also an increase of $1.1 million in consultant and other professional service expenses primarily related to becoming a public company.

Net loss for the three months ended May 31, 2021 was $26.4 million, or ($0.60) per share, compared to net income of $7.6 million for the three months ended May 31, 2020, or $0.00 per share attributable to common shareholders under accounting rules associated with Nurix preferred shares prior to their conversion to common shares on July 28, 2020.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: As of May 31, 2021, Nurix had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $496.5 million compared to $372.0 million as of November 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the net proceeds of $150.1 million from Nurix’s follow-on offering in March 2021.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com/.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends or strategies and other financial and business matters; our current and prospective drug candidates; the planned timing and conduct of our clinical trial programs for our drug candidates, preclinical activities, research and development costs, current and prospective collaborations; the potential advantages of our DELigase platform and drug candidates; the extent to which our scientific approach and DELigase platform may potentially address a broad range of diseases; the estimated size of the market for our drug candidates; and the timing and success of our development and commercialization of our anticipated drug candidates. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of Nurix’s business, future plans and strategies, its development plans, its preclinical results, future conditions and other factors Nurix believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to Nurix’s ability to advance its drug candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its drug candidates; (ii) the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials; (iii) Nurix’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; (iv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nurix’s business, clinical trials, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (v) Nurix’s ability to protect intellectual property and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2021, Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 13, 2021, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Collaboration revenue $ 7,091 $ 4,182 $ 12,102 $ 7,046 Operating expenses: Research and development 25,994 14,142 48,997 27,109 General and administrative 7,511 3,270 14,041 5,720 Total operating expenses 33,505 17,412 63,038 32,829 Loss from operations (26,414 ) (13,230 ) (50,936 ) (25,783 ) Interest and other income, net 171 223 489 396 Loss before income taxes (26,243 ) (13,007 ) (50,447 ) (25,387 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 139 (20,587 ) 210 (20,576 ) Net income (loss) $ (26,382 ) $ 7,580 $ (50,657 ) $ (4,811 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.60 ) $ -- $ (1.23 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic 43,804,066 3,731,838 41,318,281 3,636,140 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.60 ) $ -- $ (1.23 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, diluted 43,804,066 26,432,568 41,318,281 3,636,140





