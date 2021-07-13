Euronet Worldwide Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

checkAd

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ("Euronet" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release second quarter 2021 earnings results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants should go to the website at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the event to register. A slideshow will be included in the webcast. The conference call will also be available by telephone by dialing 877-303-6313 (USA) or +1-631-813-4734 (non-USA).

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at http://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 36,777 ATMs, approximately 349,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 736,000 POS terminals at approximately 345,000 retailer locations in 60 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 475,000 locations serving 159 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.euronetworldwide.com.

Contact:
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.                                
Stephanie Taylor                                        
T: 913-327-4200
E: staylor@eeft.com





