checkAd

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 22:02  |  20   |   |   

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of peripheral vascular devices, implants and services, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by LeMaitre. In addition, LeMaitre intends to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering, on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

LeMaitre intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full borrowings outstanding under its senior secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures and payments under its quarterly dividend program. LeMaitre may also use a portion of the net proceeds to fund potential future acquisitions.

Jefferies LLC and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on June 1, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that will form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of peripheral vascular devices, implants and services, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board