checkAd

PT Asia Vision Network & Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited Post Management’s Prepared Remarks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 22:01  |  21   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PT Asia Vision Network (“AVN”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk (“IPTV” or “the Company”), and Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today have posted management’s prepared remarks at https://www.malaccastraits.net/, and will file the remarks as an 8K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PT Asian Vision Network recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://www.malaccastraits.net/. The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of MLAC’s shareholders, and is expected to be consummated in Q3-2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, AVN is expected to be listed on NASDAQ as a new Indonesian US-listed holding company.

About PT Asia Vision Network

PT Asia Vision Network is the holding company for Vision+, Indonesia’s fastest growing OTT media business and MNC Play, the 3rd largest fixed broadband and Fiber Optic Pay-TV operator in Indonesia, which is part of MNC Group, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated media group.

Vision+ dominates the SVOD OTT market with the most extensive Indonesian content proposition through its arrangement with MNC Group’s content library and has the exclusive rights to carry all FTA channels in its platform. Moreover, Vision+ offers international and local content in the form of more than 10,000 hours of VODs and up to 120 premium linear channels with time-shift and catch-up features for up to 7 days back. As per December 2020, Vision+ has 32 million Monthly Active Users with more than 1.6 million paid subscribers.

MNC Play delivers fiber optic based broadband & Pay-TV services and Android OTT Box devices delivered through Playbox. Using FTTH infrastructure, MNC Play offers high speed internet with up to 1000 Mbps and Pay-TV services with 172 HD ready channels. As of FY-2020, MNC Play has rolled out close to 1.5 million home pass with more than 296,000 subscribers.

MNC Play has successfully secured partnerships with various neutral network providers to expedite its network expansion beyond its existing home pass, to add an additional 700,000 home pass in over 14 cities and the first service provider that secured a multi-year deal with ICON+, which has the readiest access and lowest rolling out cost per home pass in Indonesia.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PT Asia Vision Network & Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited Post Management’s Prepared Remarks NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PT Asia Vision Network (“AVN”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk (“IPTV” or “the Company”), and Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited, a publicly traded special purpose …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board