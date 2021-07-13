PT Asia Vision Network & Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited Post Management’s Prepared Remarks

PT Asian Vision Network recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ: MLAC ), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://www.malaccastraits.net/ . The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of MLAC’s shareholders, and is expected to be consummated in Q3-2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, AVN is expected to be listed on NASDAQ as a new Indonesian US-listed holding company.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PT Asia Vision Network (“AVN”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk (“IPTV” or “the Company”), and Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today have posted management’s prepared remarks at https://www.malaccastraits.net/ , and will file the remarks as an 8K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PT Asia Vision Network

PT Asia Vision Network is the holding company for Vision+, Indonesia’s fastest growing OTT media business and MNC Play, the 3rd largest fixed broadband and Fiber Optic Pay-TV operator in Indonesia, which is part of MNC Group, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated media group.

Vision+ dominates the SVOD OTT market with the most extensive Indonesian content proposition through its arrangement with MNC Group’s content library and has the exclusive rights to carry all FTA channels in its platform. Moreover, Vision+ offers international and local content in the form of more than 10,000 hours of VODs and up to 120 premium linear channels with time-shift and catch-up features for up to 7 days back. As per December 2020, Vision+ has 32 million Monthly Active Users with more than 1.6 million paid subscribers.

MNC Play delivers fiber optic based broadband & Pay-TV services and Android OTT Box devices delivered through Playbox. Using FTTH infrastructure, MNC Play offers high speed internet with up to 1000 Mbps and Pay-TV services with 172 HD ready channels. As of FY-2020, MNC Play has rolled out close to 1.5 million home pass with more than 296,000 subscribers.

MNC Play has successfully secured partnerships with various neutral network providers to expedite its network expansion beyond its existing home pass, to add an additional 700,000 home pass in over 14 cities and the first service provider that secured a multi-year deal with ICON+, which has the readiest access and lowest rolling out cost per home pass in Indonesia.