Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 22:06  |  33   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Company will also pay a supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share to holders of its common stock in September 2021. The board of directors will continue to evaluate the amount and timing of any additional, semi-annual, supplemental distributions in future periods.

Common Stock: $0.07 per share of common stock for each of July, August, and September 2021, and a supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share of common stock in September 2021, all payable per the table below.

Record Date
Payment Date
  Cash Distribution  
July 23
July 30
  0.07  
August 23
August 31
  0.07  
September 3
September 15
  0.03 *
September 22
September 30
  0.07  
Total for the Quarter:
  0.24  

*Denotes supplemental distribution to common stockholders

Wertpapier


