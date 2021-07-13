checkAd

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) (the “Company”), announced today it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 2, 2021, after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-423-9813 from the U.S. and 201-689-8573 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Monday, August 16, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13720761.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

RCP’s mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and disposable tableware; that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP’s customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

REYN-F

Reynolds Consumer Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 2, 2021 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) (the “Company”), announced today it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 2, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Gatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
FREYR AS and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste