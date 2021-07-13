checkAd

BlackSky Expands Global Reseller Network with Bluesky International

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today shared that Bluesky International (Bluesky), the leading aerial survey company in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland, has joined BlackSky’s Global Reseller Program. As a reseller, Bluesky has access to BlackSky’s image archive and its subscription-based global monitoring platform, Spectra AI.

“We’re proud to have Bluesky join our growing network of global resellers and accelerate our go-to-market activities in the U.K.,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “We recognize the increasing demand worldwide for first-to-know insights and real-time analytics. Bluesky will help BlackSky deliver on that demand in the region.”

BlackSky currently offers innovative geospatial solutions to customers, including optical data and analytics via its Spectra AI platform. Bluesky will have access to images from BlackSky’s high-resolution satellites, which provide high-revisit, dusk-to-dawn Earth monitoring. Through this agreement, Bluesky’s customers can leverage BlackSky’s insights to respond to and monitor emergency events and disasters in the U.K.

“BlackSky’s rapid growth and expanding constellation make them an ideal partner to help us meet the increasing demand for geospatial intelligence and actionable insights in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland,” said Rachel Tidmarsh, managing director of Leicestershire-based Bluesky International. “With access to BlackSky’s Spectra AI platform, we’re able to provide deep analytics and more frequent updates for customers who want real-time monitoring of activities in our region.”

Earlier this year, BlackSky announced a planned business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW). BlackSky currently anticipates closing the transaction during the third quarter of 2021.

About BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”) with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

