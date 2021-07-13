SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, will be released prior to the market open on July 29, 2021. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada), or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 8953491. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ website at ir.sitecenters.com.