SITE Centers’ Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call to Be Held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 00 a.m. Eastern Time
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, will be released prior to the market open on July 29, 2021. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada), or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 8953491. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ website at ir.sitecenters.com.
If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available on SITE Centers’ website for future review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada), or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 10155994 through August 29, 2021.
About SITE Centers Corp.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005116/en/
