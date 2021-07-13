checkAd

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) (“BNL” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will host its earnings conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live webcast, which will be available in listen-only mode, please visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/bnl210804.html. If you prefer to listen via phone, please dial: 1-888-349-0109 and request to join the Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. call. International callers may dial 1-412-542-4109, and Canadian participants may dial 1-855-669-9657.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast. To listen to a replay of the call, please visit: https://investors.bnl.broadstone.com.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of March 31, 2021, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 661 individual net leased commercial properties with 660 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would be,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause BNL’s actual future results to differ materially from expected results, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its related impacts on the Company and its tenants, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, tenant financial health, property acquisitions, and the timing and uncertainty of completing these acquisitions. These and other risks, assumptions, and uncertainties are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021, which you are encouraged to read and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

