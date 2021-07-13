IGI Granted Approval for a European Subsidiary in Malta

International General Insurance Company (Europe) SE (“IGI Europe”), a subsidiary of Bermuda-based International General Insurance Co. Ltd., has been granted licensing by the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”) and is authorized to begin writing business.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it has set up a European subsidiary in Malta to directly access business across Europe.

IGI also announced that Keith Mallia-Milanes has joined IGI as Chief Executive Officer of IGI Europe. Mr. Mallia-Milanes has more than 35 years of industry experience. Keith joins IGI from MAPFRE Middlesea, where his latest role was Assistant General Manager responsible for the Technical & Operations Division that included underwriting, reinsurance, claims, policy issuing and product management. He previously held other senior management and executive roles within MAPFRE both in Malta and Italy, and before that with other leading Maltese insurance operators.

Reporting to Andreas Loucaides, Chief Executive Officer of IGI UK, Mr. Mallia-Milanes will be responsible for all aspects of IGI Europe’s operations as well as business development across European markets.

“I am delighted to announce the launch of IGI’s European operation,” Mr. Loucaides said. “IGI’s footprint in mainland Europe, prior to the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, was managed through relationships between our UK-based underwriters and London brokers. Operating from Malta presents a good business growth opportunity and will better enable IGI to service European clients. Under Keith’s leadership, we will continue to build out our European team and grow our portfolio in continental Europe.”

“IGI Europe is open and ready for business,” Mr. Mallia-Milanes said. “IGI has a well-established reputation as an agile and disciplined underwriter, and IGI Europe will deliver that focus and ingenuity to the European market.”

IGI Europe is authorised by the MFSA to write a full suite of IGI products and will exercise passport rights across the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA).

---

About IGI:

IGI is an international specialty risks commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, ports & terminals, marine cargo, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability (casualty), legal expenses, professional indemnity, D&O, surety, marine trades, marine liability, contingency, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Malta, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated “A” (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and “A-”/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.