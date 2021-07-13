checkAd

The St. Joe Company Releases a Video Showing Progress on Projects Currently in Development or Under Construction

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. The video includes footage shot on or around June 30, 2021.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The video referenced in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the anticipated plans for the projects under construction described or depicted therein. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent current filings, as well as the following: (1) the ability of St. Joe, its affiliates or its joint ventures to successfully complete the projects and (2) the demand for such projects by prospective users, buyers and tenants.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

The St Joe Company 2021. “St. Joe”, “JOE”, the “Taking Flight” Design, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ” are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

The St. Joe Company, Watermark Retirement Communities and BRW Origins, LLC Announce a Joint Venture to Bring Watersound Fountains, a Luxury Independent Living Community, to the Watersound Origins Community
The St. Joe Company Sells out the Second Homesite Release at the Watersound Camp Creek Community at an Average Sales Price of Approximately $478,000 After Receiving Offers on All 38 Homesites Within 48 Hours
The St. Joe Company Announces Additional Homesite Sales, New Home Builders and Future Planned Phases at Its Workforce Housing Communities in Bay County, Florida
