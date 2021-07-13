checkAd

scPharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Positive Top-Line Results from FREEDOM-HF Study

Reduced average 30-day heart failure related costs by $17,753 (p<0.0001) per study subject in FUROSCIX arm compared to historically matched comparators

Study halted early due to highly statistically significant reduction in 30-day heart failure-related costs observed during the prespecified interim analysis

Company to host conference call and live webcast tomorrow, July 14, at 8:30am ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced positive top-line results from its FREEDOM-HF study. FREEDOM-HF was a prospective clinical trial evaluating overall and heart failure-related costs of treating congestion in patients with chronic heart failure. Patients were treated with FUROSCIX, our investigational product, post-discharge from the emergency department compared to a historical comparator group that was treated with intravenous furosemide in the inpatient hospital setting.

Based on the results from a planned, prespecified interim analysis conducted to confirm the final sample size, and following input from statisticians, principal investigators, payer advisors and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) experts, enrollment was stopped on May 17, 2021, prior to the enrollment target of 34 patients. This decision was made due to the highly statistically significant reduction observed in 30-day heart failure-related costs in patients who received FUROSCIX in the interim analysis. The final analysis included 24 subjects treated with FUROSCIX and 66 matched comparators based on seven variables associated with hospitalization.

Comparator patients hospitalized for 72 hours or less were identified, and costs were derived from service-level claims utilizing IBM MarketScan Research Databases which utilizes coding to standardize financial data from fully paid and adjudicated claims.

Results Summary:

  • The mean difference in heart failure-related costs between the two groups was $17,753 per study subject, with a p-value of p<0.0001 (95% CI: -$23,660, -$11,846), favoring the FUROSCIX group.
  • This difference in costs was driven primarily by hospitalization costs. Per protocol, all subjects (24/24) who were enrolled in the study and received FUROSCIX did not require an initial heart failure hospitalization, and all but one (95.8%) remained out of the hospital for heart failure for the subsequent 30-day period.
  • In the comparator group, 100% of the patients were initially hospitalized and 10.6% had a heart failure-related readmission.
  • As part of the study design, all FUROSCIX patients were required to have at least one heart failure related clinic visit during the study period. In the comparator group, 34.9% of subjects had a heart failure related clinic visit.
  • Since the price for FUROSCIX has not been established, the difference in costs does not include the cost of FUROSCIX.
  • Additional analyses, including 30-day overall healthcare cost, quality of life as well as patient and caregiver satisfaction, are ongoing and complete data will be submitted for publication or presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting.
  • The most common adverse events with FUROSCIX were infusion site pain, bruising and dizziness and no serious adverse events related to FUROSCIX were observed.
