scPharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Positive Top-Line Results from FREEDOM-HF Study

Company to host conference call and live webcast tomorrow, July 14, at 8:30am ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced positive top-line results from its FREEDOM-HF study. FREEDOM-HF was a prospective clinical trial evaluating overall and heart failure-related costs of treating congestion in patients with chronic heart failure. Patients were treated with FUROSCIX, our investigational product, post-discharge from the emergency department compared to a historical comparator group that was treated with intravenous furosemide in the inpatient hospital setting.

Based on the results from a planned, prespecified interim analysis conducted to confirm the final sample size, and following input from statisticians, principal investigators, payer advisors and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) experts, enrollment was stopped on May 17, 2021, prior to the enrollment target of 34 patients. This decision was made due to the highly statistically significant reduction observed in 30-day heart failure-related costs in patients who received FUROSCIX in the interim analysis. The final analysis included 24 subjects treated with FUROSCIX and 66 matched comparators based on seven variables associated with hospitalization.

Comparator patients hospitalized for 72 hours or less were identified, and costs were derived from service-level claims utilizing IBM MarketScan Research Databases which utilizes coding to standardize financial data from fully paid and adjudicated claims.

Results Summary: