Kutcho Copper Enters into Economic Participation Agreement Negotiations with First Nations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper”), the Kaska Nation (as represented by Dease River First Nation (“Kaska”)) and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government (“TCG”)) are pleased to announce that they have agreed to begin negotiating Economic Participation Agreements. The Agreements relate to the Kutcho Project, located 100 km east of Dease Lake in Northern British Columbia. This negotiation process is significant and timely as the Kutcho Project’s Feasibility Study is nearing completion, and Kutcho is preparing to reenter the Environmental Assessment Process.

Kutcho Copper President and CEO, Vince Sorace, commented: “Entering into negotiations regarding Economic Participation Agreements with the Kaska and Tahltan Nations is an important step forward for the Kutcho project and the Company. It is a significant milestone indicating the willingness of all parties to advance the Kutcho project towards completion of permitting and, ultimately production. We are pleased and honored to have such pro-active and supportive First Nation Partners for the Kutcho project.”

The initial discussions will establish a framework for Kaska the Tahltan Nation and Kutcho Copper to work together in a spirit of partnership and cooperation to negotiate mutually beneficial Economic Participation Agreements. The agreements are expected to define:

  • Mechanisms for timely dialogue and communications that foster open direct and respectful relationships.
  • Cooperative and collaborative processes for the environmental assessment, permitting and eventual construction, operation and closure of the mine.
  • Ongoing economic, employment, partnership and business opportunities for Kaska and TCG once the project achieves approval and enters into development and operations.

Kutcho is mindful of Indigenous Rights and Title and is committed to establishing agreements that demonstrate its responsibility to safeguard, uphold and respect those Rights and Titles.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting into construction and operations.

