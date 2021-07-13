Kutcho Copper Enters into Economic Participation Agreement Negotiations with First Nations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper”), the Kaska Nation (as represented by Dease River First Nation (“Kaska”)) and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government (“TCG”)) are pleased to announce that they have agreed to begin negotiating Economic Participation Agreements. The Agreements relate to the Kutcho Project, located 100 km east of Dease Lake in Northern British Columbia. This negotiation process is significant and timely as the Kutcho Project’s Feasibility Study is nearing completion, and Kutcho is preparing to reenter the Environmental Assessment Process.



Kutcho Copper President and CEO, Vince Sorace, commented: “Entering into negotiations regarding Economic Participation Agreements with the Kaska and Tahltan Nations is an important step forward for the Kutcho project and the Company. It is a significant milestone indicating the willingness of all parties to advance the Kutcho project towards completion of permitting and, ultimately production. We are pleased and honored to have such pro-active and supportive First Nation Partners for the Kutcho project.”