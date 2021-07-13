checkAd

Exponent to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 29

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO), today announced that it will report second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended July 2, 2021 following the close of the market on Thursday, July 29, 2021. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Event: Exponent, Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Live Call: (334) 781-6673 or (800) 700-1722

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 5, 2021 by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 7087700#.

About Exponent
Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.





