Option Care Health to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced that the company will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 before the market opens. In conjunction, the management team will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 and referencing conference ID 4065104; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer
Option Care Health
312.940.2538
Investor.relations@optioncare.com 





