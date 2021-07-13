Berkeley Lights to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

checkAd

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, today announced the company will be reporting financial results for the second quarter 2021 before market open on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.berkeleylights.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Investor Contact
ir@berkeleylights.com

Press Contact
berkeleylights@bulleitgroup.com





