Zealand Pharma A/S – Transaction Under Share Repurchase Program

Copenhagen 13 July 2021 - On June 29, 2021, Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") initiated a share repurchase program to acquire Danish common stock for incentive programs in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Zealand has entered an arrangement with Danske Bank A/S to act as exclusive manager under the program. Danske Bank A/S will buy back shares on behalf of Zealand and make related trading decisions independently of and without influence by Zealand.

Under the program, Danske Bank A/S will buy back shares on behalf of Zealand for an amount up to DKK 32,070,896. The share repurchase program is expected to be completed no later than July 29, 2021 and comprises up to 154,187 shares.

Since the announcement dated 6 July 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Number of shares Average price

(DKK) Total value

(DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 49,000 185,07 9,068,340 6 July 2021 9,000 187.12 1,684,080 7 July 2021 5,000 196,67 983,350 8 July 2021 7,000 192,80 1,350,860 9 July 2021 7,000 189,64 1,327,480 12 July 2021 8,000 189,43 1,515,440 Total 36,000 191,13 6,861,210 Accumulated under the program 85,000 187.41 15,929,550

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are included as an appendix to this announcement.

With the transactions stated above, Zealand owns a total of 149,223 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each as treasury shares, corresponding to 0. 34% of the total share capital. The total share capital of the company is DKK 43,541,838 with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.