checkAd

Zealand Pharma A/S – Transaction Under Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

Company announcement – No. 46 / 2021

Zealand Pharma A/S – Transaction Under Share Repurchase Program

Copenhagen 13 July 2021 - On June 29, 2021, Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") initiated a share repurchase program to acquire Danish common stock for incentive programs in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Zealand has entered an arrangement with Danske Bank A/S to act as exclusive manager under the program. Danske Bank A/S will buy back shares on behalf of Zealand and make related trading decisions independently of and without influence by Zealand.

Under the program, Danske Bank A/S will buy back shares on behalf of Zealand for an amount up to DKK 32,070,896. The share repurchase program is expected to be completed no later than July 29, 2021 and comprises up to 154,187 shares.

Since the announcement dated 6 July 2021, the following transactions have been made:

  Number of shares Average price
(DKK) 		Total value
(DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 49,000 185,07 9,068,340
6 July 2021 9,000 187.12 1,684,080
7 July 2021 5,000 196,67 983,350
8 July 2021 7,000 192,80 1,350,860
9 July 2021 7,000 189,64 1,327,480
12 July 2021 8,000 189,43 1,515,440
Total 36,000 191,13 6,861,210
Accumulated under the program 85,000 187.41 15,929,550

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are included as an appendix to this announcement.

With the transactions stated above, Zealand owns a total of 149,223 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each as treasury shares, corresponding to 0. 34% of the total share capital. The total share capital of the company is DKK 43,541,838 with a nominal value of DKK 1 each. 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zealand Pharma A/S – Transaction Under Share Repurchase Program Company announcement – No. 46 / 2021 Zealand Pharma A/S – Transaction Under Share Repurchase Program Copenhagen 13 July 2021 - On June 29, 2021, Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") initiated a share repurchase program to acquire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board