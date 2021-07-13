Mimecast to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on August 3, 2021.



Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 8:00 am EDT (UTC-04:00) on August 3, 2021. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company’s website investors.mimecast.com. An archive of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live call has ended.