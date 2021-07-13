Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (“Boston Omaha” or the “Company”) announced its plans to hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Annual Meeting will be held at 9:00 A.M. Central Time. Current plans are for the meeting to be in person in Omaha, Nebraska at the Harper Event Center at the Henry Doorly Zoo. The Company anticipates sending proxy materials for the annual meeting to stockholders in September 2021.

8:00a-9:00a Shareholder Check-In Continental Breakfast Served Transportation from Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel by VIP Limo 9:00a-11:00a Boston Omaha 2021 Annual Meeting 11:00a-12:00p Meet and Greet with Adam and Alex Light Snacks and Beverages Served 12:00p-1:00p Tour of Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo 1:00p-2:30p Shareholder Tour of Omaha and Link Billboards Transportation for tour and back to Cottonwood Hotel provided by VIP Limo

If you plan to attend this year’s meeting, please RSVP here at our event page: Boston Omaha's Sixth Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Lodging provided by Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, 302 S. 36th St, Omaha, NE 68102. You can book your room at: Boston Omaha 2021 Annual Meeting or at (402) 810-9500 and ask for Reservations, then request the room rate for Boston Omaha. Regular rooms will be priced at $169.00 per night for shareholders.