White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed C$4 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company” or “White Gold”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus” or the “Lead Agent”) and a syndicate including Eight Capital, and Stifel GMP (together with the Lead Agent the “Agents”) who will act on behalf of the Company, on a “best efforts” agency basis, in connection with a brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of premium flow-through units (each a “Premium Flow-Through Unit”), at a price of $0.87 per Premium Flow-Through Unit, flow-through common shares (each a “Flow-Through Share”), at a price of $0.75 per Flow-Through Share, and units of the Company (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.65 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. Each Premium Flow-Through Unit shall consist of one Flow-Through Share and one-half of one Warrant. The Flow-Through Shares to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be issued as “flow-through shares” with respect to “Canadian exploration expenses” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company will grant the Agents an option (the “Agent’s Option”), which will allow the Agents to offer up to an additional 20% of the Offering, on the same terms as the Units, Premium Flow-Through Units and Flow-Through Shares. The Agent’s Option may be exercised in whole or in part at any time prior to the Closing Date of the Offering.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of our major shareholders as we embark on our 2021 field season, which we anticipate to be exciting and impactful focused on highly anticipated targets, recent discoveries and our existing mineral resources. Further details to be provided in the coming weeks,” stated David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Premium Flow-Through Units and the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur exploration expenditures on its properties in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) prior to December 31, 2022. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced to subscribers of Premium Flow-Through Units and Flow-Through Shares for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general corporate expenses.