checkAd

Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 22:12  |  27   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2021.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.0451 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 23

July 30

$ 0.0451

August 23

August 31

0.0451

September 22

September 30

0.0451

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.1353

The Company has paid 101 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 23 times over the prior 26 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 23

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
ReShape Lifesciences(TM) Launches Online Consumer Marketplace Offering Products Supporting Four Key ...
RETRANSMISSION: Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private ...
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space
Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC
Winter Drill Program Returns Highest Gold Values Reported to Date on Fisher Gold Project, ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...