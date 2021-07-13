Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2021.

Common Stock: $0.0451 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 23 July 30 $ 0.0451 August 23 August 31 0.0451 September 22 September 30 0.0451 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.1353

The Company has paid 101 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 23 times over the prior 26 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions