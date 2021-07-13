Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) Investor Webcast on July 20, 2021

Jazz senior management will be joined by Dr. Luke Maese, associate professor of pediatrics, University of Utah - Huntsman Cancer Institute, Primary Children's Hospital, to discuss the Rylaze FDA approval, commercial launch and an overview of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) and the need for recombinant, non- E. coli derived asparaginase treatments.

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will host a webcast on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. IST to provide an update on Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn), which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 30, 2021.

Audio webcast/conference call:

U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 353 7924

International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056

Passcode: 1987544

The live webcast may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least one week.

Replay U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056

Replay International Dial-In Number: +1 404 537 3406

Passcode: 1987544

About Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn)

Rylaze, also known as JZP458, is approved in the U.S. for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) in pediatric and adult patients one month and older who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase. Rylaze has orphan drug designation for the treatment of ALL/LBL in the United States. Rylaze is a recombinant erwinia asparaginase that uses a novel Pseudomonas fluorescens expression platform. JZP458 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2019 for the treatment of this patient population. Rylaze was approved as part of the Real-Time Oncology Review program, an initiative of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence designed for efficient delivery of safe and effective cancer treatments to patients.