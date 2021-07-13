Xylem To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 3, 2021

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its second quarter 2021 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. At 10:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (973) 935-2945 (ID # 8774036) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.