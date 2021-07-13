Xylem To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 3, 2021
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its second quarter 2021 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. At 10:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.
The call can be accessed by calling +1 (973) 935-2945 (ID # 8774036) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.
A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from August 3, 2021, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until September 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (ID # 8774036).
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005454/en/
