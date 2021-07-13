 ITT to Release 2021 Second Quarter Results Thursday, August 5 and Hold Conference Call Friday, August 6

The following morning, the company will hold a conference call on Friday, August 6 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the 2021 second quarter financial results.

July 13, 2021-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its second quarter financial results after the close of The New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The earnings release and related materials will be posted at www.itt.com/investors .

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 (706) 643-7542 approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please provide ID#: 1362059 to the conference operator. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com/investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available telephonically from two hours after the call concludes until Friday, August 20, 2021, at midnight. The telephone replay is available by calling +1 (800) 585-8367 (ID#: 1362059).

About ITT

