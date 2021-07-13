checkAd

P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 22:15  |  15   |   |   

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8698 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after August 16, 2021 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on July 23, 2021, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on July 23, 2021.

P&G is committed to returning value to shareowners (Graphic: Procter & Gamble)

P&G has been paying a dividend for 131 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 65 consecutive years, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

About Procter & Gamble
 P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR

