AXIS Capital Announces Publication of the Company's 2020 Loss Development Triangles

The data is presented as of December 31, 2020, on an accident-year basis and includes paid, incurred and ultimate losses on a net and gross basis. Development triangles for paid, incurred and ultimate losses are provided on a net of reinsurance basis, thus allowing for a more direct reconciliation between the triangles and the Company's published financial information. The information for the development triangles is provided for 11 reserving classes of business that fall under the Company's two reportable segments, Insurance and Reinsurance.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced the publication of the Company's 2020 Loss Development Triangles. A copy of this document is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.axiscapital.com .

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at March 31, 2021 of $5.2 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

