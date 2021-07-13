E2open to Modernize Tesco’s Global Logistics and Transportation Management

E2open’s network and applications manage all tiers of production, inventory, logistics, global trade and channel activity from a single platform in the cloud. Tesco will leverage this networked-platform to align, collaborate with and orchestrate their large global community of suppliers and logistics partners as they serve nearly 4,000 stores around the world.

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100 percent cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today announced that they are working with Tesco PLC (LSE: TSCO), a UK-based multinational groceries and general merchandise retailer. Tesco will replace its legacy transport management system and utilize the E2open platform for increased visibility, transport execution, invoice processes and supply collaboration.

“With the complexity of today’s supply chain there is simply no room for error,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer at E2open. “From procurement to logistics to payment, our expansive, integrated platform will provide Tesco with the highest level of visibility into their global supply chain, reducing costs and improving efficiency while providing greater oversight to help avoid consumer shortages.”

E2open will help Tesco improve efficiency through standardizing disparate processes across forwarders, modes and regions, resulting in better utilization, reduction in detention and demurrage fees, and improve overall stock management. E2open’s platform will also facilitate ordering and ensure that Tesco reaches a better fill rate of its shipping containers and other assets.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006112/en/