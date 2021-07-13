Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Have a Conference Call on August 5, 2021

MONACO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG ) ("Scorpio Tankers," or the "Company") announced today that on Thursday, August 5, 2021, the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2021 earnings press release in the morning (Eastern Daylight Time) and host a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time.

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time

The conference call will be available over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com and the webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q8sswtjm

Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The conference will also be available telephonically:

US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422

Conference ID: 6987095

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s fleet consists of 131 wholly owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in tankers (42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR and 14 Handymax) with a weighted average age of approximately 5.5 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

