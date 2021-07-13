NeoGames wins 2021 EGR B2B award for Best Lottery Supplier in the industry

The EGR B2B Awards recognize the achievements of suppliers across the gaming industry in various categories. The award for lottery supplier is judged by demonstrated commercial success and leadership in supplying online games to lotteries, providing high-quality and innovative products and services.

LUXEMBOURG, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, is proud to announce being chosen as the 2021 EGR B2B Award winner for Best Lottery Supplier.

NeoGames strives to empower its customers to create the most successful iLottery programs for their players, offering a complete solution that includes industry-leading omnichannel platforms, an innovative and extensive portfolio of best performing and engaging interactive games that provide an entertaining player experience, and a full suite of business and technology services.

Winning this prestigious award underscores NeoGames’ position as a global leader of iLottery solutions and services. In a year of notable achievements, NeoGames has boosted performance, growth and revenue for lotteries across North America and Europe, with extended agreements, new and successful launches, new partnerships, and constant investment in innovation. The focus on growth has the added value of facilitating the increased contribution of lotteries to good causes.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as best lottery provider in recognition for our industry-leading products, platforms, and services in the global lottery industry,” said Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames. “We are proud of our dedicated and hard-working teams in Israel and Ukraine, and the NPi team in the United States, which have demonstrated enormous commitment to the success of our customers in a challenging year. We look forward to continue driving innovation and providing our partners and customers with leading tech solutions and games in our commitment to excellence, growth, and partnership success.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. A partner to lottery providers worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers national and state lotteries to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more iLottery revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

