checkAd

NeoGames wins 2021 EGR B2B award for Best Lottery Supplier in the industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 22:15  |  17   |   |   

LUXEMBOURG, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, is proud to announce being chosen as the 2021 EGR B2B Award winner for Best Lottery Supplier.

The EGR B2B Awards recognize the achievements of suppliers across the gaming industry in various categories. The award for lottery supplier is judged by demonstrated commercial success and leadership in supplying online games to lotteries, providing high-quality and innovative products and services.

NeoGames strives to empower its customers to create the most successful iLottery programs for their players, offering a complete solution that includes industry-leading omnichannel platforms, an innovative and extensive portfolio of best performing and engaging interactive games that provide an entertaining player experience, and a full suite of business and technology services.

Winning this prestigious award underscores NeoGames’ position as a global leader of iLottery solutions and services. In a year of notable achievements, NeoGames has boosted performance, growth and revenue for lotteries across North America and Europe, with extended agreements, new and successful launches, new partnerships, and constant investment in innovation. The focus on growth has the added value of facilitating the increased contribution of lotteries to good causes.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as best lottery provider in recognition for our industry-leading products, platforms, and services in the global lottery industry,” said Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames. “We are proud of our dedicated and hard-working teams in Israel and Ukraine, and the NPi team in the United States, which have demonstrated enormous commitment to the success of our customers in a challenging year. We look forward to continue driving innovation and providing our partners and customers with leading tech solutions and games in our commitment to excellence, growth, and partnership success.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. A partner to lottery providers worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers national and state lotteries to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more iLottery revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:
ir@neogames.com
Media Relations:
pr@neogames.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeoGames wins 2021 EGR B2B award for Best Lottery Supplier in the industry LUXEMBOURG, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, is proud to announce being chosen as the 2021 EGR B2B Award winner for Best …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board