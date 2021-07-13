checkAd

CorePoint Lodging Provides Second Quarter Business Update and Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 22:25  |  19   |   |   

IRVING, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”), a pure play select-service hotel owner strategically focused on the midscale and upper-midscale segments, today provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and announced that its Board of Directors, working together with financial and legal advisors, has decided to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

“The sequentially improving performance of our portfolio of select-service hotels has continued to demonstrate the benefits of our positioning predominantly in suburban, drive-to destination, and leisure markets, allowing us to capture growing demand,” noted Keith Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer of CorePoint. “We have created substantial value through the execution of our non-core disposition strategy. Having addressed over 80% of the 210 hotels we identified as non-core, and given the strong market interest in our assets, the Board has determined now is the proper time to explore strategic alternatives to fully maximize value for our stockholders.”

Second Quarter Business Update

The following table summarizes select preliminary and unaudited operating statistics for the months of April, May and June 2021:

  Comparable Occupancy   Comparable ADR   Comparable RevPAR
April 2021 62 %   $ 86      $ 53   
May 2021 62 %   $ 93      $ 58   
June 2021 66 %   $ 100      $ 66   
                    
           

Information is based on comparable hotels, which consists of all of the 175 hotels owned by CorePoint as of June 30, 2021. Average daily rate (“ADR”) represents hotel room revenues divided by total number of rooms rented in a given period and revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) is defined as the product of ADR charged and the average daily occupancy achieved.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CorePoint Lodging Provides Second Quarter Business Update and Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives IRVING, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”), a pure play select-service hotel owner strategically focused on the midscale and upper-midscale segments, today provided a business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board