CorePoint Lodging Provides Second Quarter Business Update and Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

IRVING, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”), a pure play select-service hotel owner strategically focused on the midscale and upper-midscale segments, today provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and announced that its Board of Directors, working together with financial and legal advisors, has decided to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.



“The sequentially improving performance of our portfolio of select-service hotels has continued to demonstrate the benefits of our positioning predominantly in suburban, drive-to destination, and leisure markets, allowing us to capture growing demand,” noted Keith Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer of CorePoint. “We have created substantial value through the execution of our non-core disposition strategy. Having addressed over 80% of the 210 hotels we identified as non-core, and given the strong market interest in our assets, the Board has determined now is the proper time to explore strategic alternatives to fully maximize value for our stockholders.”