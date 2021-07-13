checkAd

JetBlue Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on July 27th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:

http://investor.jetblue.com

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Audio Archives' following the conference call.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

