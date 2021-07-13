Chegg to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 which ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. + 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.