REE Automotive Announces Strategic Collaboration with JB Poindexter & Co Business Unit, EAVX, to Develop Commercial Electric Vehicles

REE Automotive (REE), a leader in e-Mobility, which is in the process of closing its merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VCVC), today announced a strategic collaboration with EAVX, a wholly owned business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO). The JB Poindexter business enterprise includes commercial work truck bodies and accessory industry leaders Morgan Olson, Morgan Corporation, Reading, Truck Accessories Group, and Masterack. REE and EAVX will collaborate to develop best-in-class, zero-emission, commercial EV work trucks for existing and new customers that will integrate the REEcorners and JBPCO commercial vehicle body solutions. REE and EAVX will also collaborate to grow their joint customer base and bring EVs to North America markets that will be ‘Powered by REE.’

