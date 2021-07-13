REE Automotive Announces Strategic Collaboration with JB Poindexter & Co Business Unit, EAVX, to Develop Commercial Electric Vehicles
REE Automotive (REE), a leader in e-Mobility, which is in the process of closing its merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VCVC), today announced a strategic collaboration with EAVX, a wholly owned business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO). The JB Poindexter business enterprise includes commercial work truck bodies and accessory industry leaders Morgan Olson, Morgan Corporation, Reading, Truck Accessories Group, and Masterack. REE and EAVX will collaborate to develop best-in-class, zero-emission, commercial EV work trucks for existing and new customers that will integrate the REEcorners and JBPCO commercial vehicle body solutions. REE and EAVX will also collaborate to grow their joint customer base and bring EVs to North America markets that will be ‘Powered by REE.’
REE Automotive announces strategic collaboration with JB Poindexter & Co Business Unit, EAVX, to develop commercial electric vehicles. Full-scale production of commercial electric vehicles will integrate REEcorner technology and JB Poindexter commercial vehicle bodies produced in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)
REEcorner technology packs critical vehicle components such as the motor, steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into a single compact module positioned between the wheel and the chassis. This enables a fully-flat EV platform, enabling the lowest step-in height, and maximum payload capacity for transporting cargo and passengers with more room for batteries for extended range.
“The JB Poindexter & Co is the leader in commercial work truck bodies and accessories. They are the ideal partner to help propel EV adoption in the commercial market segment,” said Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO. “This collaboration is an important step forward for REE’s business growth - and for improving livability and quality of life by eliminating carbon emissions. REE is dedicated to partnering with manufacturers that will push boundaries, and this collaboration helps put us on the fast track to fulfilling our vision of serving as the cornerstone of next-gen EVs ‘Powered by REE.’
