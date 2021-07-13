agilon health to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to discuss the results.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 for U.S. participants and +44 208 0682 558 for international participants, and referencing participant code 114513, or visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.