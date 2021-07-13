checkAd

agilon health to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 22:30  |  28   |   |   

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to discuss the results.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 for U.S. participants and +44 208 0682 558 for international participants, and referencing participant code 114513, or visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. Through our partnerships and our platform, agilon is leading the nation in creating the system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. We honor the independence of local physicians and serve as their partners so they can be the doctors they trained to be. agilon provides the capital, data, payor relationships, executive experience and contract support that allow physician groups to take on the risk of total care for their most vulnerable patients. The result: healthier communities, and doctors who can devote the right amount of time with the patients who need it most. With rapidly growing appeal, agilon is scaled to grow and is here to help our nation’s best independent physician groups have a sustained, thriving future. Together, we are reinventing primary care.

Wertpapier


