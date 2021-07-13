checkAd

Amlan International Expands North America Operations With Addition of Chuck Snipes as Key Account Manager

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in natural, mineral-based feed additives for poultry and swine production, continues to bolster its business in the United States with the addition of Chuck Snipes as key account manager for the U.S. coastal region. A veteran in the poultry production industry, Chuck joins the U.S. sales and technical service teams to leverage Amlan’s global market success to expand operations in the United States.

With a market of nearly 9 billion broilers in the United States, Chuck will play a key role as Amlan continues to expand its offerings to help producers meet growing consumer demands for animal protein raised without the use of antibiotic growth promoters.

“The reduction in the use of in-feed antibiotics has increased the efforts required from poultry producers to maintain bird health and production efficiency,” says Heath Wessels, Director of Sales, North America. “With about half of the U.S. market producing antibiotic-free poultry, we are excited for the opportunities Chuck will have to partner with industry-leading producers and help them achieve their production goals by integrating Amlan’s mineral-based feed additives into their operations.”

Chuck joins other recent additions to the team, including Heath and Jay Hughes, Regional Technical Service Manager, in providing exceptional service and technical support for Amlan’s customers. He brings 35 years of poultry industry experience to align with the growing North America sales, marketing and technical service teams to further strengthen Amlan’s customer relationships and provide key accounts with solutions that meet their specific needs and business objectives. Prior to joining Amlan, Chuck was a senior territory accounts manager for a well-known pedigree broiler breeding company, where he managed corporate accounts, supported local production complexes and monitored field performance data. Having managed the coastal regions previously, Chuck provides invaluable connections with prominent producers that will help drive Amlan’s operations in North America.

“The poultry industry in North America needs high-quality natural feed additives to help it meet production goals,” says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales, Amlan International. “We are excited about the wealth of knowledge and experience Chuck brings to Amlan as he joins our growing team of industry professionals.”

Amlan International is headquartered in Chicago, with its R&D center, the 6,000-square-foot Nick Jaffee Center for Innovation, located in Vernon Hills, Illinois. In 2019, the company strengthened its research capabilities with the expansion of its Richard M. Jaffee Center for Applied Microbiology to accelerate novel animal health and life sciences research.

Company Information
Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

