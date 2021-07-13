checkAd

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held on August 4, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and business outlook on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

  Conference Call:
  
       
  USA Toll Free Number 877-407-8031  
  International Toll Number 201-689-8031  

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com

A replay of the call will be available Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through September 4, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

  Replay:    
       
  USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010  
  International Toll Number 919-882-2331  
  Passcode 42076  

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 78 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 47,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint venture.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com 





