Update on 2021 Exploration Program

Assays pending

RENO, Nev., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation is pleased to provide an update on progress of its 2021 exploration program at the ~6 sq km Rift Anticline target, part of its flagship 108 sq km Red Hill exploration property in Nevada’s Cortez gold-trend. To view this news release with its graphics displayed please link to: https://nulegacygold.com/news/news-releases/update-on-2021-exploration ...

Drilling: To date three holes (RA21-01, 02 and 03) have been completed - drilled, logged, split, and submitted for assaying - and three more (RA21-04, 06 and 08) are nearing completion. (https://nulegacygold.com/site/assets/files/6871/july_13-_2021_-_drillm ...)

As reported in our news release of April 13, 2021, reverse circulation drilling of hole pre-collars (to depths of 1,000 to 1,500 feet) began in late March, and the first two core rigs to drill core-tails to targeted depths arrived in mid-April and early May with the third arriving mid-June.

The completion of the first three core-tails (RA21-01, 02 and 03) to their targeted depths of 3,150, 3,975 and 3,885 feet respectively, took until mid-June. With hole depths averaging 3,600 feet (~1,100 meters) the persistently difficult ground conditions have proven challenging to drill. Supply chain disruptions have also caused some delays.

Logging, splitting, and assaying: Of the total footage drilled (~11,000 feet) in these first three holes ~6,000 feet is core, of which logging identified ~4,500 feet of altered rock warranting splitting and assaying. These intervals were submitted for assaying between late May and the end of June. Under current conditions, labs are quoting assay turnaround time of 8 to 10 weeks. NuLegacy is expecting to receive gold assays for the first three holes by mid-August and reporting them as soon as fully interpreted by NuLegacy’s geological staff.

The three holes nearing completion (RA21-04, 06 and 08) will be logged, split, and submitted for gold assaying by mid-August.

Summary: Having identified compelling geochemical trends pointing towards a very large Carlin-style mineralized gold system within the Rift Anticline target as described in our news release dated April 27, 2021, a 12-hole drilling program to identify the mineralizing source is NuLegacy’s main objective in 2021.

