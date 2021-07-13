Diversey Announces date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

checkAd

FORT MILL, S.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (Nasdaq: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Friday, August 13, 2021. Management will also host a conference call on the day of the release (August 13, 2021) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8560 (Toll/International) and requesting the Diversey Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The event will also be available live via webcast which can be accessed here.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on August 27, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13721195.

About Diversey
Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.
Media Contact:
Vani Chokra
mediarelations@diversey.com

Investor Contact:
Grant Graver
ir@diversey.com





