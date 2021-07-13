checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

13.07.2021, 22:36   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or “the Company”) (NYSE: YMM) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the “IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 10, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FTA’s apps, Yunmanman and Huochebang, were about to be subjected to a cybersecurity review by the Chinese government. The Chinese government required the Company to suspend new user registration. The Company was directed to complete a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks,” and “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about FTA, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

